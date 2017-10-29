Madison Police find missing, elderly woman after five-hour search

UPDATE: Madison Police say Hilda Vergara Lago has been found and is safe. They thank the public for help in locating her.

*********

MADISON (WKOW) – Police are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly woman who was last seen on Madison's northeast side early Sunday afternoon.

Hilda Vergara Lago, 88, left the 3100 block of Clove Dr. around 12:30 p.m. to take a walk.

Lt. Kelly Donahue said in a news release that that's not out of the ordinary, but she has been gone for an unusually long time and is fairly new to the area.

Ms. Vergara Lago was last seen wearing a white hat and a blue jacket. She only speaks Spanish.

If you've seen her, you're asked to contact the Dane County Communications Center's non-emergency number: (608) 255-2345 or to call 9-1-1.



