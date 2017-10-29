Wisconsin Women's Soccer Upsets Minnesota in B1G Quarterfinals

The Wisconsin women’s soccer team marched into Minneapolis Sunday afternoon and left with a 2-0 upset victory against the Gophers.

Freshman Maia Cella broke open the scoring for Wisconsin in the 32nd minute on a corner kick from freshman Sammy Kleedtke. Cella was able to get her head on the ball and knock it into the back of the net for her first career goal. The Badgers would maintain the 1-0 lead through the first half.

Kleedtke’s assist marks the third-straight game with an assist for the defender.

Minnesota (11-5-3 overall, 7-4-1 Big Ten) held the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament and was rewarded with hosting the quarterfinals match against Wisconsin (13-4-2, 7-3-2), which has the No. 6 seed.

Sydney Squires of Minnesota had a chance to even the game for Minnesota in the 63rd minute on a one-on-one against Wisconsin goalie Caitlyn Clem, but the forward’s shot sailed high.

In the 66th minute it was All Big Ten second-team recipient Dani Rhodes finding the back of the net and extending Wisconsin’s lead to two.

Challenging the ball, Gophers’ keeper Kailee Sharp’s goal kick deflected off of Rhodes and rolled back into Minnesota’s net. The goal was Rhodes’ 11th of the season.

Notes to know:

-Wisconsin outshot Minnesota 15-6 in the match and 6-0 in shots on goal.

-Clem notched her 10th shutout of the season on Sunday. The Michigan native’s career record versus Minnesota is 4-0 with zero goals allowed.

Up next: Wisconsin will play the winner of Purdue and Northwestern Friday, Nov. 3 at 2:30 CT. at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications