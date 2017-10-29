Charges pending against Madison driver for OWI injury accident - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Charges pending against Madison driver for OWI injury accident

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) – A 29-year-old Madison driver will likely face OWI charges after authorities say he fell asleep and caused a head-on crash near Lake Kegonsa Sunday morning.

Lieutenant Alecia Rauch in a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office says Adam R. Mork, could be charged with operating while intoxicated – first offense -- after he gets out of the hospital.

Deputies responded to the two-car crash on U.S. Highway 51 in the Town of Dunn just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say Mork, who was driving northbound, fell asleep and crossed the center line.

His car hit a Honda Odyssey head-on. It was driven by an unidentified 49-year-old Stoughton woman.

Each driver was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts and airbags deployed in each car.

U.S. Highway 51 was closed between Lake Kegonsa and Schneider Road for about 45 minutes while deputies investigated the crash.


 

