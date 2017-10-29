Madison native entrepreneur dives into the Shark Tank on ABC

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The sharks declined to take on Andrew Bentley's pitch in an episode that aired Sunday night.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Shark Tank, a hit entrepreneurial reality show on ABC, is featuring one of Madison's very own Sunday night

Andrew Bentley who grew up in Madison and graduated from La Follette High School, will face the sharks on national TV to pitch his paternal clothing company, Father Figures.

"Everything I do from product development, to blogging, to research, is devoted to our mission, which is to strengthen the loving bond amongst fathers and their kids," Bentley said.

Bentley says Father Figures is a public benefit corporation. Not only does he develop baby products for fathers, Bentley also aims to make a social impact through his research and blogging.

During his pitch to the Sharks, which was filmed a few months ago, Bentley brought in fathers who are people of color to model his products.

The entrepreneur wants to defy the stereotype that fathers of color are absent from their children's lives: " I saw men of color on the east side of Madison really step up when it came to being there for their children."

Bentley's family, who still live around the greater Madison area, will be supporting him by throwing a watch party.

"My plan for tonight is we're definitely going to have a viewing party," his brother Louis said."We're going to have people over, queue up the DVR, eat good food."

Though Bentley currently lives in Washington D.C., he takes a lot of pride in his home town. "I say very proudly at the beginning of Shark Tank that I'm from Madison, Wisconsin," Bentley said.

Bentley was one of around 40,000 contestants who were chosen to pitch their products on TV.

You can find out more about Father Figures' products and their mission here.