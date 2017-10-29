Sunday marks end of farmers' market season in Madison area - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Sunday is an official mark of the changing seasons.

The final Monona Farmers' Market and Monroe Street Farmers' Market of the year opened Sunday morning with a chill in the air. 

John Dougherty's stand "Farmer John's Cheese" has been at the Monona market since it started. He says people in the area are appreciative of the smaller setting and variety of products. 

"Everything's kind of represented here. We've got meat, we've got eggs, we got bakery, and all the things that markets have," Dougherty told 27 News.

The next Monona and Monroe Street farmers' markets will be in May.

