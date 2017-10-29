Police: Man dies of possible overdose in Madison restaurant bathroom

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say a man is dead after a possible overdose inside a Madison fast food restaurant.



According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the KFC on Cottage Grove Road around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. The cleaning crew found the 36-year-old man in the bathroom. First responders tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful.



Police say they found drug paraphernalia in the bathroom. They're still investigating the death, along with the medical examiner's office.