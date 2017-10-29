Skiers & snowboarders get out on the hill Sunday in Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- More than 100 people showed up Sunday for some preseason snow sports at Tyrol Basin in Mount Horeb.

The ski hill made snow Saturday night, drawing in those who are ready for the winter season.

"It's that time of year where people get really excited to ski and snowboard, so it's fun to be able to give them something to enjoy and have a good time," said Josh Faber, general manager.

Meteorologists expect that snow to melt as rain comes through Sunday night.



The hill's early season starts December 2nd. Normal hours begin in early January.