UW Women's Hockey Remains Unbeaten After OT Win

Senior co-captain Baylee Wellhausen scored 1:32 into overtime to lift the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 2-1 victory over No. 6 Minnesota on Sunday at Ridder Arena.

Wellhausen, who entered the weekend goalless, scored her second of the weekend for Wisconsin (12-0-0, 6-0-0-0 WCHA), sending the puck over the shoulder of Minnesota (5-4-1, 4-3-1-0 WCHA) netminder Sydney Peters.

After a scoreless first period, the Badgers capitalized on a 2-on-1 situation as junior Sam Cogan slotted the puck onto the stick of sophomore Alexis Mauermann who buried it past Minnesota goaltender Sydney Peters to put Wisconsin up 1-0 midway through the second period.

However, Minnesota scored shortly after on a power-play to tie the Border Battle at 1-1 heading into the third period.

