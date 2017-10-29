UW Women's Hockey Remains Unbeaten After OT Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Khris Middleton had 27 and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 117-106 victory over the outmanned Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Khris Middleton had 27 and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 117-106 victory over the outmanned Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.More >>
After a 24-10 win at Illinois on Saturday, the 8-0 Wisconsin football team is now No. 4 in the weekly Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers travel to Indiana on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on WKOW-TV.More >>
After a 24-10 win at Illinois on Saturday, the 8-0 Wisconsin football team is now No. 4 in the weekly Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers travel to Indiana on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on WKOW-TV.More >>
No. 5 Wisconsin remains undefeated with their 24-10 win over Illinois 24-10 Saturday
No. 5 Wisconsin remains undefeated with their 24-10 win over Illinois 24-10 Saturday
Level-2 of the WIAA post season is in the books, Madison area teams that picked up a win this week advance, those that lost, had their seasons come to a close.More >>
Level-2 of the WIAA post season is in the books, Madison area teams that picked up a win this week advance, those that lost, had their seasons come to a close.More >>
After a 24-10 win at Illinois on Saturday, the 8-0 Wisconsin football team is now No. 4 in the weekly Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers travel to Indiana on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on WKOW-TV.More >>
After a 24-10 win at Illinois on Saturday, the 8-0 Wisconsin football team is now No. 4 in the weekly Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers travel to Indiana on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on WKOW-TV.More >>