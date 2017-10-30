Day of the Dead alter making brings kids in the community togeth - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Day of the Dead alter making brings kids in the community together

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kids of all ages showed up at the Pinney Library in Madison today to help make an altar. The project is a Mexican tradition for El Dia de los Muertos, or The Day of the Dead. 

The Day of the Dead is celebrated the week of Halloween to remember the lives of family and friends who have died. People also got to partake in story telling and sharing.
 

