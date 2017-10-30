Hemmachef's spooktacular “Gobb” Salad with Gooey Sludge

MADISON (WKOW) -- The official countdown to Halloween is on and it's about much more than just candy.

On Monday, Hemmachef Joel Olson stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show viewers how to make a "Gobb" Salad with Gooey Sludge.

Olson is a nationally-recognized culinary instructor for children, youth, and adults with 20 years of teaching experience. He has taught cooking, manners and etiquette to individuals of all levels of ability, interest, and experience, including those with special needs.

The recipe for the salad is below:

“Gobb” Salad with Gooey Sludge

This Ghoulish salad is a variation of the traditional Cobb Salad but is decomposed (tossed) rather than composed (arranged).

For the Gooey Sludge:

½ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon

½ teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

Pinch of salt

Pepper to taste

For the Salad:

4 cups hand ripped Iceberg lettuce, watercress, endive and or Romaine lettuce

4 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled with trembling hands

2 tomatoes, chopped and squished

2 hard boiled eggs, picked of shell and hand squeezed

1 avocado, peeled and smushed

1 cup torn up cooked chicken

½ cup black eyes (black olives with a little cream cheese)

Method: Combine everything for the Gooey sludge in a bowl. Mix well. Compose (arrange) the salad ingredients on plates or a platter. Then decompose them (toss). Slather with the Gooey sludge and Enjoy!

