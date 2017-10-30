Happy Ortho-Ween: Janesville orthodontist talks about scariest day of the year

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Brace yourself! All that trick or treating candy comes with a major warning from one Rock County orthodontist. Dr. Brian Pelsue's office is getting mentally prepared to see lots of mouths full of broken metal over the next few days and weeks to come.

As you can probably guess, the scariest holiday for Dr. Pelsue is Halloween. He says November 1st is just the worst at his office.

"The nightmare for us is the loose brackets, the nightmare for the patients is having the braces on any longer thant they have too," he said. Those loose brackets mean a 20 percent increase in business for his office.

"It's scary for us because any time you have a loose bracket that requires what we call an 'SOS' or an emergency appointment, so the patient has to come in, miss school potentially, parents might have to take off work," he said. ""You know and wait for me as I'm fixing all that stuff, so really it makes our day a little more hectic, difficult."

Dr. Pelsue understands eating candy is part of enjoying Halloween, so he says to really take caution with any choices, especially with braces.

"Use common sense, if you have to bite really hard to take a bite off it, or even just get it to the point that you can swallow it, it's probably something too hard," he said.

If you really want that hard candy, he says this.

"Maybe let it melt a little bit, you can't really cut up a Jolly Rancher or a Jawbreaker or anything like that, you should absolutely probably avoid," he said.

Dr. Pelsue's 'No-No' list includes: Jolly Ranchers, Now & Laters, caramels and Starbursts.

Better candy choices include softer ones like 3 Musketeers, Reeses Peanut Butter Cups and Peppermint Patties.