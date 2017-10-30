Shot fired during attempted armed robbery in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers search for three suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery where a gun was fired.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Quincy Avenue. The victim says he was sitting in his vehicle in his driveway when three men came up and asked what he had with him.

Police say there was a struggle, and the victim was hit with the gun. A round was fired from the gun as well, but no one was hurt from that.

The suspects ran away from the area. Police tried to track them using a K9 officer, but couldn't find the men.

The suspects are all described as between 17 and 21 years old. The victim described one as white, one as African-American and he was unsure about the third.