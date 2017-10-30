Toys for Tots 2017 campaign underway

ROCK COUNTY -- Authorities are on the scene of a semi vs. car rollover crash on U.S. Highway 14 at Holt Road in Rock County, according to Dane County dispatch. The intersection is between Evansville and Oregon. Check back as more details become available.More >>
Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Madison.More >>
The FBI is currently looking for a man who agents say robbed several Aldi grocery stores between Madison and Milwaukee. Authorities believe the suspect is familiar with Aldi's procedures because of how he committed the crime.More >>
All lanes on the Westbound Beltline at Broadway are now open after an early morning crash.More >>
Having a tough time finding the perfect gift for the ranch dressing lover in your life? Look no further than Hidden Valley and their mini ranch keg.More >>
The FBI is currently looking for a man who agents say robbed several Aldi grocery stores between Madison and Milwaukee. Authorities believe the suspect is familiar with Aldi's procedures because of how he committed the crime.More >>
The season of thanks begins early this year for 200 Wisconsin Airmen and their families as the military unit returns home from duty overseas.More >>
The state Senate has lifted Wisconsin's nearly 20-year ban on gold and silver mining.More >>
A federal lawsuit is pointing fingers at who is responsible for Wisconsin's opioid crisis.More >>
UW Credit Union is building a branch office inside Middleton High School.More >>
Access Ability Wisconsin held an outdoor wheelchair fair at Madison College on Tuesday.More >>
Two Wisconsin mothers are sharing their stories of opioid addiction, and they're using a quilt to send their message.More >>
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says state economic development officials are continuing to make changes to a contract with Foxconn to get the best possible deal for taxpayers.More >>
