Toys for Tots 2017 campaign underway

Join the Marine Corps Reserve, Salvation Army and WKOW to help make the holidays a little brighter for families in need. Donate a new unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots.



TO RECEIVE TOYS

If you live in Dane or Jefferson counties registration to receive toys ends November 10. Click on the following link for special instructions. https://madison-wi.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

*If you have questions please contact the Salvation Army at 608-757-8300

TO MAKE A MONETARY DONATION TO TOYS FOR TOTS

Send a check to:

Toys for Tots

c/o Marine Corps Reserve

6001 Manufactures Drive

Madison, WI 53704

Or donate online at: https://www.toysfortots.org/donate

TOY DISTRIBUTION DATES AND TIMES

Toy distribution is December 12-14 (check back for times) at:

Alliant Energy Center

1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Madison, WI 53713

DROP OFF SITES

WKOW TV

4 Lakes HOG Chapter

Above Average Moving

Academy for Little Learners

Ameriprise Financial

Cabela's

Care Wisconsin

CDW

Cold Stone Creamery on State

Condon Jewelers

Ecco Salon - Fitchburg

Edward Jones

Envision IT LLC

Hurts Donut Co

Ideal Image

Kanaugh's Esquire Club

Learning Ladder Preschool

Legacy Martial Arts USA

McFarland State Bank

Medithin Weight Loss Clinics

Memorial High MSCR Anime Club

Menards

Meraki Studio, LLC

Penske Truck Leasing

Prairie Athletic Club

Pure Integrity Homes Re/Max

Shopko

Smart Motors

SSM Dean Oregon

SSM, Dean West Clinic

SwimWest Swim School

TDS Telecom

The UPS Store

The Villa at Middleton Village

University of Wisconsin Police Department

UW Health

UW-Platteville

VFW

Wilde East Towne Honda

If your business would like to be a drop off site please sign up online at http://madison-wi.toysfortots.org







