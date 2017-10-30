Congressman Mark Pocan responds to Russia probe indictments - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Congressman Mark Pocan reacted to the indictments handed down today connected to the Russia probe. When asked about whether Special Counsel Robert Mueller should step away from the investigation.

"If the President were to offer a pardon to Manafort or if the Republicans would someone stop this investigation," said Pocan "All those would put us in the conversation of impeachment, because that would be obstruction of an investigation that is otherwise bringing in Republicans and Democrats to figure out what happened with outside influence from another country."

Sen. Ron Johnson is among the Republicans calling for Mueller to resign. We reached out to Johnson's office to give him a chance to explain why. He hasn't responded to that request.

