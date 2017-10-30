Safe at Home: Confidential state program grows as victims seek protection

MADISON (WKOW) - A confidential state program to provide victims of domestic abuse, stalking and other dangers with a secret address is growing, as officials try to ensure future funding keeps up with the need.

"If we don't have adequate staff doing it, a mistake could happen, and a mistake under these circumstances could be deadly," Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel tells 27 News of the Safe At Home program.

Participants in the Safe At Home program have their mail sent to a state justice department location, and forwarded to them, so that their addresses are not listed publicly. Participants also receive a card to present for the purpose of receiving or renewing a driver's license, registering to vote, and other public purposes, with a legal, substitute fictitious address on the card.

The program launched earlier this year, after a woman who moved twenty-nine times to stay out of the grasp of a cult contacted Sen. Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) and proposed Wisconsin join other states in adopting this witness protection-type approach.

"And she didn't want to be on the run anymore, and I wanted help her realize that dream," Shilling says.

