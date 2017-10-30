Pocan frustrated over congressional inaction on gun control

MADISON (WKOW) --- Representative Mark Pocan (D–WI) said he's frustrated with inaction by congress on gun control.

On Monday, he met with Moms Demand Action to discuss pending gun legislation.

Moms Demand Action is a group pushing for what they call common-sense gun reform. The media wasn't allowed into their meeting with the congressman. So 27 News caught up with him afterward.

The recent Las Vegas shooting restarted the gun control debate. Pocan said efforts to pass gun legislation in Congress is not going very well. And that has him frustrated.

“It seems like we have another largest, mass shooting in this country. We have a moment of silence on the floor of congress. and then nothing happens,” Pocan said.

Pocan said democrats have tried hard to raise this issue. But he says the path to getting something on the house floor goes through Speaker Paul Ryan. He says Ryan would rather have federal agencies deal with gun control instead of congress.

He says he's also frustrated from the lack of bump stock legislation moving forward when there is large public support for it. Authorities said bump stocks on Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's guns allowed him to fire more rapidly.