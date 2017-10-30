Inmate at Dane Co. Jail found unresponsive, given 3 doses of Nar - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Inmate at Dane Co. Jail found unresponsive, given 3 doses of Narcan

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a 28-year-old inmate at the Dane County Jail was taken to a local hospital Monday after he ingested an unknown substance and became unresponsive.

Sheriff's deputies say it happened at the Public Safety Building around 12:40 p.m.

Deputies performed CPR and gave the man 3 doses of Narcan before he was transported to a local hospital by Madison Paramedics.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

