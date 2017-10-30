Madison leaders work to help uninsured ahead of open enrollment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health care is on the minds of millions of people.

Open enrollment begins this week, and this year the enrollment period is being cut in half, from 12 to 6 weeks. In addition, a $100 million per year advertising budget for the Affordable Car Act during the Obama Administration is being cut to just $10 million this year by President Trump.

For these reasons, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and Congressman Mark Pocan held a news conference to make sure people in the city know there is still help available for people who want to sign up for health insurance on healthcare.gov

"It's now up to us, the people of the community, to connect to our health care, to enroll in this period, and despite the fact that there are evil forces out there," said Mayor Soglin.

Mayor Soglin called Republicans in Congress evil for wanting to thwart people's access to health care by limiting both information and enrollment.

Mayor Soglin and Congressman Pocan advise people to log on to the website coveringwi.org to find help in their area.