Man dies after Milwaukee Bucks arena construction fall

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Authorities say a 57-year-old electrician died after falling last week from an 8-foot ladder at the construction site of a new arena for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.
   The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office confirmed the death Monday, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel .
   The man, who was not named, complained of chest pain and fell from the ladder last Wednesday, suffering traumatic injuries.
   He was transported to a hospital, where he died Saturday afternoon.
   An autopsy was performed Monday.

