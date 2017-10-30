Platteville native Collen hired as Atlanta Dream head coach

Former Connecticut Sun assistant coach Nicki Collen has been named coach of the Atlanta Dream.

Collen replaces Michael Cooper, who was fired on Sept. 5 following the team's worst season since 2008.

In her second season as an assistant under Connecticut coach Curt Miller, Collen helped guide the Sun to a 21-13 record and the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2012. Connecticut improved on a 14-20 finish in 2016 as Miller was named 2016 WNBA coach of the year.

Dream owners Mary Brock and Kelly Loeffler say Collen will bring "great leadership qualities" to Atlanta.

Collen is a former assistant at Florida Gulf Coast, Arkansas, Louisville, Ball State and Colorado State. She played at Purdue and Marquette.

Collen will be asked to direct a turnaround of the Dream following a 12-22 season. The team's top scorer, Angel McCoughtry, sat out the season to rest.