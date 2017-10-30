Platteville native Collen hired as Atlanta Dream head coach - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Platteville native Collen hired as Atlanta Dream head coach

Posted: Updated:
ATLANTA (AP) -

Former Connecticut Sun assistant coach Nicki Collen has been named coach of the Atlanta Dream.
   Collen replaces Michael Cooper, who was fired on Sept. 5 following the team's worst season since 2008.
   In her second season as an assistant under Connecticut coach Curt Miller, Collen helped guide the Sun to a 21-13 record and the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2012. Connecticut improved on a 14-20 finish in 2016 as Miller was named 2016 WNBA coach of the year.
   Dream owners Mary Brock and Kelly Loeffler say Collen will bring "great leadership qualities" to Atlanta.
   Collen is a former assistant at Florida Gulf Coast, Arkansas, Louisville, Ball State and Colorado State. She played at Purdue and Marquette.
   Collen will be asked to direct a turnaround of the Dream following a 12-22 season. The team's top scorer, Angel McCoughtry, sat out the season to rest.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Rettke sets Big Ten record with seventh Freshman of the Week award

    Rettke sets Big Ten record with seventh Freshman of the Week award

    With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers’ 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.

    More >>

    With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers’ 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.

    More >>

  • UW Women's Hockey Remains Unbeaten After OT Win

    UW Women's Hockey Remains Unbeaten After OT Win

    Senior co-captain Baylee Wellhausen scored 1:32 into overtime to lift the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 2-1 victory over No. 6 Minnesota on Sunday at Ridder Arena. Wellhausen, who entered the weekend goalless, scored her second of the weekend for Wisconsin (12-0-0, 6-0-0-0 WCHA), sending the puck over the shoulder of Minnesota (5-4-1, 4-3-1-0 WCHA) netminder Sydney Peters. After a scoreless first period, the Badgers capitalized on a 2-on-1 situation as junior Sam Co...More >>
    Senior co-captain Baylee Wellhausen scored 1:32 into overtime to lift the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 2-1 victory over No. 6 Minnesota on Sunday at Ridder Arena. Wellhausen, who entered the weekend goalless, scored her second of the weekend for Wisconsin (12-0-0, 6-0-0-0 WCHA), sending the puck over the shoulder of Minnesota (5-4-1, 4-3-1-0 WCHA) netminder Sydney Peters. After a scoreless first period, the Badgers capitalized on a 2-on-1 situation as junior Sam Co...More >>

  • Wisconsin Women's Soccer Upsets Minnesota in B1G Quarterfinals

    Wisconsin Women's Soccer Upsets Minnesota in B1G Quarterfinals

    The Wisconsin women’s soccer team marched into Minneapolis Sunday afternoon and left with a 2-0 upset victory against the Gophers. Freshman Maia Cella broke open the scoring for Wisconsin in the 32nd minute on a corner kick from freshman Sammy Kleedtke. Cella was able to get her head on the ball and knock it into the back of the net for her first career goal. The Badgers would maintain the 1-0 lead through the first half. Kleedtke’s assist marks the third-straight game w...More >>
    The Wisconsin women’s soccer team marched into Minneapolis Sunday afternoon and left with a 2-0 upset victory against the Gophers. Freshman Maia Cella broke open the scoring for Wisconsin in the 32nd minute on a corner kick from freshman Sammy Kleedtke. Cella was able to get her head on the ball and knock it into the back of the net for her first career goal. The Badgers would maintain the 1-0 lead through the first half. Kleedtke’s assist marks the third-straight game w...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.