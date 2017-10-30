Madison West soccer makes surprise trip to state - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison West soccer makes surprise trip to state

The Madison West boys soccer program has a proud tradition. The Regents have won three state championships and have made it to state 14 times. Still, the 15th state berth came as a bit of a surprise to those outside the program.

"We were sixth in our sectional," explains senior Alex Rouse. "We were ranked sixth and then we finished fourth in our conference, and that just kind of set the tone that we were the underdogs, and that lit a fire in us."

Madison West peaked at just the right time. They not only won their sectional but did so without allowing a single goal in the postseason.

"That's kind of where it starts," says senior Paolo Gratton. "It starts in the defense and it builds to the offense. I feel like Coach Drew (Kornish) realized that and our defenders have stepped up to the plate and done a really good job with that, and that's what has allowed us to continue to be successful."

The Regents plan to follow that formula again in the Division 1 semifinals on Thursday in Milwaukee against top-seeded Marquette.

"At this point, we have nothing to lose," says senior Sam Loving about the team's mentality. "Going to go out there, try our hardest. I think we can do it."

