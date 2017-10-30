Autopsy results show Chetek man killed ex-wife - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Autopsy results show Chetek man killed ex-wife and ex-stepdaughter

EAU CLAIRE (WKOW) -- Preliminary autopsy results of an apparent homicide - suicide are back after three people were found dead in a Chetek home on Friday last week.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, one of the victims 55-year-old Brenda Turner, suffered blunt force injuries to her face, neck and torso and had a left side rib fracture before being killed in some sort of altercation.

Natalie Turner, 17 had made a 911 call asking for help, but was later found shot dead in her upstairs bedroom.

John Hengst meanwhile was found downstairs from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies believe Hengst killed both Natalie and Brenda Turner before killing himself.

The Sheriff's Department says Hengst was Brenda Turner's ex-husband and former stepfather of Natalie Turner.

All three lived together.

