UPDATE: Missing man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say David Luckett has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities in the Milwaukee area are asking for help to find 70-year-old David Luckett.



A Silver Alert was sent out for Luckett. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says he walked away from his home on W. Marion Street in Milwaukee at about 3 p.m. Monday. Authorities say he recently moved there and doesn't know the area well.



He was last seen wearing a black coat, a navy blue polo shirt with stripes, glasses, and a medical alert necklace. He also carries a brown cane. He is about 5'8" tall and 180 pounds.



He is known for going to Potowotomi Casino in Milwaukee.



If you know where he is, you can call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7401.