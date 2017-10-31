Police & Fire Charity Ball to raise money for several organizations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Area Police and Fire Charity Ball this Saturday will raise money for several organizations.

WKOW is once again sponsoring the event, in its third year. Sam Cooke with Local Firefighters 311 says the beneficiaries are Trinity of the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation, Susan G. Komen Foundation and Breast Cancer Recovery.

The event is Saturday, November 4 at Monona Terrace. It goes from 6:30 - 11:30 p.m. The charity ball is a black tie event with drinks, dinner, a silent auction and raffles.

To get tickets or more information, click here.