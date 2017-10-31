Creepy clowns delivering Halloween Hurts Donuts - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Creepy clowns delivering Halloween Hurts Donuts

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Halloween may literally make you hurt, for Hurts Donuts!  It's because a creepy clown is on the loose, delivering something terrifyingly tasty. 

For the last few weeks, owner John Mackey has dressed up as 'Pennywise,' donning a full clown get-up and mask for a delivery service unlike any other.

For about $10, a delivery includes Mackey riding up in the company's signature ambulance to drop off donuts with a red balloon by his side.  He's the only one of his employees taking on the creepy clown mission, but says he's had a lot of fun.

The best part, the donuts, all come hand-picked, with a variety of Halloween themed colors. 

