Creepy clowns delivering Halloween Hurts Donuts

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Halloween may literally make you hurt, for Hurts Donuts! It's because a creepy clown is on the loose, delivering something terrifyingly tasty.

For the last few weeks, owner John Mackey has dressed up as 'Pennywise,' donning a full clown get-up and mask for a delivery service unlike any other.

For about $10, a delivery includes Mackey riding up in the company's signature ambulance to drop off donuts with a red balloon by his side. He's the only one of his employees taking on the creepy clown mission, but says he's had a lot of fun.

The best part, the donuts, all come hand-picked, with a variety of Halloween themed colors.