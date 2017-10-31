Man attacked, robbed in south Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police search for a suspect who attacked and robbed a man overnight.

Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, the victim, a 39-year-old man, was coming home to his apartment in the 700 block of W. Badger Road. As he got out of his vehicle, someone punched him in the back of the head. When he turned around, he was punched several more times.

The suspect took the man's wallet and ran away. Police are still looking for the suspect.