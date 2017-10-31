Online giants to testify in front of senate judiciary committee Tuesday regarding Russian election meddling

(WKOW) -- On Tuesday, representatives from Facebook, Twitter, and Google are expected to testify in front of a senate judiciary committee about the role their online platforms may have played with Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Facebook is expected to reveal that Russian-linked content may have reached as many as 126 million people across the platform during the election season.

A representative from the company is expected to announce that an internal Facebook audit discovered that the fake accounts linked to a Russian company produced 80,000 posts between 2015 and 2017.

Those posts appeared on the news feeds of 29 million users but may have reached as many as 126 million people because of user activity on the site.

Meanwhile, Twitter has uncovered a total of 2,752 accounts linked with the Russian account, more than 10 times the number of accounts initially disclosed to Congress.

Google, in a blog post Monday evening ahead of this week's hearings, revealed the results of its own internal investigation into Russian use of the platform.

According to the audit, two accounts linked to the Russian troll farm spent $4,700 on ads on Google platforms.

The company also identified 18 YouTube channels linked to the Russian influence campaign.