Report: Safety at Wisconsin hospitals improves - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Report: Safety at Wisconsin hospitals improves

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is one of five states that have shown the most improvement in hospital safety.

The Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades Tuesday.  Leapfrog is a watchdog organization that was started by employers and unions that wanted more public information about patient safety and quality. 

In five years, Wisconsin went from 44th in the country to now sixth.  The Leapfrog Group says one of the reasons we improved is active coalitions to improve patient safety in local hospitals.

Other states that improved included Oregon, Rhode Island, Hawaii and Idaho.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.