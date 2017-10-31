Report: Safety at Wisconsin hospitals improves

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is one of five states that have shown the most improvement in hospital safety.

The Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades Tuesday. Leapfrog is a watchdog organization that was started by employers and unions that wanted more public information about patient safety and quality.

In five years, Wisconsin went from 44th in the country to now sixth. The Leapfrog Group says one of the reasons we improved is active coalitions to improve patient safety in local hospitals.

Other states that improved included Oregon, Rhode Island, Hawaii and Idaho.