Wisconsin cranberry industry inspires holiday recipes

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is the largest cranberry producer in the country and what better way to celebrate fall, then with a cranberry inspired dish.

On Wednesday, Jessica Blaska-Grady, Owner of The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share a few recipes.

Grady showed viewers how to make a warm brie wheel of cheese topped with sauteed dried cranberries.

Click on the video above for more information. The recipe is listed below.

Cranberry Inspired Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

Small Brie Wheel

Dried Cranberries – such as craisins

Orange Liqueur

Splash of Tequila

Phyllo Sheets

Directions:

Place the dried cranberries in a small saute pan, add 2 oz of orange liqueur and a splash of tequila, and sauté over medium high heat until most all of the liquid has been absorbed by the cranberries.

Follow the directions on the phyllo sheet package for unfolding the phyllo. Place one sheet in the middle of a baking pan. Place the brie in the center of the sheet and put the cranberries on top of the Brie.

Wrap the phyllo around the brie and brush the top with an egg wash (egg white and water).

Bake at 375 degrees for about 40 minutes or until phyllo is golden brown.

Cut and serve with Crostini or crackers.