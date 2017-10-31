Brooklyn man arrested months after fatal accident

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police have arrested a man months after a fatal car accident.

Police say 28-year-old Leon E. Bridges of Brooklyn was arrested Monday after spending several months in a rehabilitation center.

According to the Janesville Police, Bridges faces charges including: homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and causing injury by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Bridges was injured back in May after a single vehicle crash on W. Court Street near Austin Rd.

According to police, there were three people in the vehicle at the time. Bridges and another passenger, 38-year-old Calvin Hanchett were ejected from the vehicle. Hanchett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, 60-year-old Michael J. Asmus of Janesville was taken to a local hospital at the time of the accident.

Police say, Bridges’ blood alcohol concentration was two times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Bridges is scheduled to appear in court on November 30.

