Driver ditches companions after crashing stolen vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- A driver racing a stolen SUV crashed on Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon, fleeing along with one passenger and leaving two others behind.

Witnesses told police the Toyota RAV4 and another small SUV were racing southbound on Midvale at around 70 mph when the driver of the RAV4 tried to pass a slower moving vehicle.

He lost control and smashed the RAV4 into a parked car, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The parked car was catapulted 40 yards into a tree, with the RAV4 coming to rest 50 yards farther south.



A witness told police that he went to render aid and watched as the driver and a passenger fled on foot. He said they got into the other SUV which had been involved in the race.



Left behind was an uninjured passenger and a 15-year-old who had suffered a leg injury.



The Toyota had been stolen a week ago after its 23-year-old owner left it parked outside of her Big Sky Drive apartment building. It and the parked car it hit were both totaled.



Police are looking to identify the driver of the stolen SUV. The uninjured passenger, who stayed with his hurt friend, claimed not to know the driver's name.