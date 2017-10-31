Middleton woman wins $250,000 in lottery drawing

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Karen Czerwinski of Middleton won $250,000 in the Oct. 25, 2017 5 Card Cash drawing.

Czerwinski purchased her ticket at Kwik Trip at 5301 South Ridge Way in Middleton, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The winning ticket matched all five cards to win the top prize. Wednesday's winning 5 Card Cash card symbols were the 4 of Hearts, 8 of Clubs, 10 of Clubs, King of Spades and 5 of Hearts.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days to claim their prizes.

5 Card Cash is the Wisconsin Lottery's daily lotto game which offers two ways to win: instantly and in a nightly drawing.