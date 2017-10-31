Police investigating body found in car on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a body found in a car Tuesday morning on Darwin Road on Madison's north side.

Police say the body was discovered about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 31, 2017 by a parking enforcement officer and likely had been in the vehicle for several days.

Madison Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain says there's been no determination as to whether the death involved foul play.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.