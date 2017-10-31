State senate approves groundhog hunting season - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State senate approves groundhog hunting season

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate has declared open season on groundhogs.

The chamber approved a bill on a voice vote Tuesday that would remove groundhogs from the state's protected species list and establish a year-round hunting and trapping season with no bag limits.

Supporters argue groundhogs, also known as woodchucks or whistle pigs, are plentiful and their burrowing destroys gardens and undermines building foundations, sidewalks and roads. The Alliance for Animals, the Humane Society of the United States and Midwest Environmental Advocates all have registered in opposition.

The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote in June. The measure now goes to Gov. Scott Walker for his signature.

The bill is AB 323.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.