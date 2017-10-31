State senate approves groundhog hunting season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a body found in a car Tuesday morning on Darwin Road on Madison's north side. Police say the body was discovered about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 31, 2017 by a parking enforcement officer and likely had been in the vehicle for several days. This is a developing story. Check back for further details.More >>
Some people go all out on their Halloween decorations. Ghosts and goblins, gravestones and skeletons, hay and pumpkins.More >>
IRMA (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin juvenile prisons, Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, are on lock down as guards search for contraband amid fear of riot. The report was posted on Twitter by Associated Press statehouse correspondent Scott Bauer.More >>
Janesville police have arrested a man months after a fatal car accident.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says an inmate at the Dane County Jail was taken to a local hospital after he ingested an unknown substance.More >>
A confidential state program to provide victims of domestic abuse, stalking, and other dangers with a secret address is growing, as officials try to ensure future funding keeps up with the needMore >>
Some people go all out on their Halloween decorations. Ghosts and goblins, gravestones and skeletons, hay and pumpkins.More >>
Madison police search for a suspect who attacked and robbed a man overnight.More >>
Halloween may literally make you hurt, for Hurts Donuts! It's because a creepy clown is on the loose, delivering something terrifyingly tasty.More >>
As sexual assault allegations continue to come out across Hollywood and other industries, experts are urging parents to start having conversations with their kids.More >>
Health care is on the minds of millions of people.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says an inmate at the Dane County Jail was taken to a local hospital after he ingested an unknown substance.More >>
Representative Mark Pocan (D–WI) said he's frustrated with inaction by congress on gun control.More >>
Authorities say surveillance video helped nab a suspect in two, disturbing campus-area attacks on womenMore >>
Madison Congressman Mark Pocan reacted to the indictments handed down today connected to the Russia probe.More >>
