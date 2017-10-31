BREAKING: Eight dead, 15 injured in Manhattan attack

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a body found in a car Tuesday morning on Darwin Road on Madison's north side. Police say the body was discovered about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 31, 2017 by a parking enforcement officer and likely had been in the vehicle for several days. This is a developing story. Check back for further details.More >>
Some people go all out on their Halloween decorations. Ghosts and goblins, gravestones and skeletons, hay and pumpkins.More >>
IRMA (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin juvenile prisons, Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, are on lock down as guards search for contraband amid fear of riot. The report was posted on Twitter by Associated Press statehouse correspondent Scott Bauer.More >>
Janesville police have arrested a man months after a fatal car accident.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says an inmate at the Dane County Jail was taken to a local hospital after he ingested an unknown substance.More >>
