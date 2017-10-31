Report: Wisconsin students owe $24 billion in college loan debt

MADISON, Wis. — A new report shows Wisconsin’s share of $1.4 trillion in U.S. student loan debt tops $24 billion. The numbers come from new figures from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“It’s a simple equation,” commented One Wisconsin Now Program Director Analiese Eicher. “More Wisconsinites feeling the burden of more student debt, seeing its impact on their families and our economy, and experiencing how the system is stacked against them equals more support for reform.”

In their recently released “Snapshot on Student Debt” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, based on consumer information compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, pegged Wisconsin borrowers’ share of the $1.4 trillion plus student loan debt held nationally in 2016 at $24.4 billion. Earlier figures from the federal government reported there were nearly one million borrowers in the state with federal student loans alone.

