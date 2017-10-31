Senate passes lead service line replacement bill, but its future is uncertain

MADISON (WKOW) -- Legislation that would remove more lead drinking water pipes in Wisconsin cleared another hurdle Tuesday, but there could be more obstacles ahead.

The Wisconsin Senate unanimously passed a bill that allows local water utilities to help homeowners pay to replace lead service lines.

Those are the pipes that run from the street up to a person's house.



While the City of Madison was the first in the nation to replace all of its service lines, there are still thousands of lead lines left throughout the state.

Under the bill, a local water utility can pay two-thirds of the cost for replacing the lines, if a homeowner picks up the remaining one-third.

"You should not be drinking lead in the water. It's very bad for all of us, but especially bad for kids. And it's well-documented that it could be damaging to their brain development and their internal organs," said Sen. Rob Cowles (R-Green Bay), who authored the bill.

While the legislation sailed through the Senate, its future is uncertain.



It is not on the calendar for Thursday's Assembly floor session.

A spokesperson for Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said there has been no decision made yet on whether it will come up for a vote this session.