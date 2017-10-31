Senate passes bill to prohibit adults from hosting teen drinking parties

MADISON (WKOW) -- Parents who want to host drinking parties for their kids' friends may soon have to think again

A bill to prohibit that type of activity passed the Wisconsin State Senate Tuesday.

The legislature had already dealt with this issue before, but a court ruling on the law forced lawmakers to revisit it in order to close a loophole.

A 2008 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling states the word "premises" in the current law only covers establishments with an alcohol license, such as bars and liquor stores.

As a result, law enforcement cannot arrest an adult for allowing alcohol to be consumed in their home by minors who are not their own children.

SB 202 closes that loophole and prohibits the serving alcohol to minors by anyone other than a parent, guardian, or spouse who are of legal drinking age.



The Senate sponsor of the bill says parents need to start taking this more seriously.

"They assume that their 15 or 16 year-old is old enough to understand that - OK, you can have a couple of drinks, bring your buddies over, but you all stay here - that's not what happens a lot of times," said Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine). "This would put that consequence in place for parents that decide that they want to make that call."

The bill now moves on to the the State Assembly.