Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff ranking - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (AP) -

Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night.

Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.
   Oklahoma and Ohio State were the next two in the selection committee's initial top 25. The final rankings that will determine the participants in the College Football Playoff semifinals come out Dec. 3.
   Over the first three seasons of the playoff, a total of five teams have been ranked in the top four of the initial ranking and gone on to reach the semifinals: Florida State (which was second) in 2014; Clemson (first) and Alabama (fourth) in 2015; and Alabama (first) and Clemson (second) in 2016.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Paul George, Thunder cruise to 110-91 win over Bucks

    Paul George, Thunder cruise to 110-91 win over Bucks

    Paul George scored 20 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the paint during a 16-0 run to take control early in a 110-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.   

    More >>

    Paul George scored 20 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the paint during a 16-0 run to take control early in a 110-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.   

    More >>

  • Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

    More >>

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

    More >>

  • Madison West soccer makes surprise trip to state

    Madison West soccer makes surprise trip to state

    The Madison West boys soccer program has a proud tradition. The Regents have won three state championships and have made it to state 14 times. Still, the 15th state berth came as a bit of a surprise to those outside the program.

    More >>

    The Madison West boys soccer program has a proud tradition. The Regents have won three state championships and have made it to state 14 times. Still, the 15th state berth came as a bit of a surprise to those outside the program.

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

    More >>

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

    More >>

  • Rettke sets Big Ten record with seventh Freshman of the Week award

    Rettke sets Big Ten record with seventh Freshman of the Week award

    With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers’ 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.

    More >>

    With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers’ 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.

    More >>

  • UW Women's Hockey Remains Unbeaten After OT Win

    UW Women's Hockey Remains Unbeaten After OT Win

    Senior co-captain Baylee Wellhausen scored 1:32 into overtime to lift the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 2-1 victory over No. 6 Minnesota on Sunday at Ridder Arena. Wellhausen, who entered the weekend goalless, scored her second of the weekend for Wisconsin (12-0-0, 6-0-0-0 WCHA), sending the puck over the shoulder of Minnesota (5-4-1, 4-3-1-0 WCHA) netminder Sydney Peters. After a scoreless first period, the Badgers capitalized on a 2-on-1 situation as junior Sam Co...More >>
    Senior co-captain Baylee Wellhausen scored 1:32 into overtime to lift the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 2-1 victory over No. 6 Minnesota on Sunday at Ridder Arena. Wellhausen, who entered the weekend goalless, scored her second of the weekend for Wisconsin (12-0-0, 6-0-0-0 WCHA), sending the puck over the shoulder of Minnesota (5-4-1, 4-3-1-0 WCHA) netminder Sydney Peters. After a scoreless first period, the Badgers capitalized on a 2-on-1 situation as junior Sam Co...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.