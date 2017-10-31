Law enforcement remind Trick-or-Treaters and drivers to look out on Halloween night

MONONA (WKOW) -- While kids are out trick-or-treating on Halloween, law enforcement officials are asking parents to make sure they're wearing something bright.

According to the National Safety Council, children are twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween. On average, in October there are 3,550 deaths that happen when a pedestrian didn't properly cross the road.

Monona City Police Chief Walter Ostrenga it's probably the most dangerous night for pedestrians to get hit by cars.

"It is a night that we know there's gonna be a lot of pedestrians out so that does have us very concerned," said Chief Ostrenga, who hasn't seen any major accidents during his tenure as the city's top cop.

Still, Chief Ostrenga is reminding drivers to watch out for any tiny ghost or ghoul crossing the road.

"This is also a dangerous time for new drivers to be driving, so if you're not a really good driver or a new driver this is not the night to be practicing," he said.

As for parents walking with their children from door to door, this year, the chief says "put the phones and pay attention to where you're going and watch what your kids are doing."

Other steps parents can take to keep their little ones safe on the spookiest night of the year includes dressing them up in bright outfits.

"After dark, you want them to have a flashlight or glow stick, if they're under 12 they should be with adults or older children, they should have a route they know they're going to follow, have a specific time they're going to be home," Chief Ostrenga. "You want this to be a fun night, you don't want it to end in tragedy."