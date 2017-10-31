Group protests Madison Bishop at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church

MADISON (WKOW) -- The controversy surrounding a Madison Bishop and his treatment of the LGBTQ community continues to boil over.

Last week, Bishop Robert Morlino was criticized for an email sent to priests that said they could deny funeral rites for those in same sex partnerships.

On Tuesday, a handful of disappointed people used Halloween and another important anniversary to make their voices heard. To mark the 500th anniversary of the protestant reformation, a costumed Martin Luther called out the Madison Diocese. The protest was held at dawn at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Madison.

"To those who would advise exclusion over love, we say not in our town, not in our church buddy," said Mike Quiteo (Martin Luther).