Madison Police looking for driver involved in a hit and run with stolen SUV

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are actively seeking information on a crash that happened Monday afternoon on the 500 block of S. Midvale Blvd.

The crash involved a stolen RAV4 SUV that was racing with another car. Witnesses told police that the RAV4 tried to pass a slower car going about 70 miles per hour when the car crashed into a parked car sending it flying over 120 feet into a tree.

The stolen RAV4 came to rest about 30 feet further down the road. The driver and one of the passengers ran away and jumped into the other car they had been racing with.

A witness on scene helped the other two passengers, one of whom was hurt. Police are looking to identify the driver who is described as a black male, around 6' tall, 170 lbs, wearing blue jeans and a light colored coat or sweatshirt.

You're asked to call Madison Police with any information.