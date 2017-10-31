Vos: No consensus on fetal tissue research bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says there's still no consensus among Republicans who control the Legislature over which approach to take toward restricting research using fetal tissue obtained from abortions.

Vos told reporters Tuesday that there is no consensus either in the Assembly or Senate over which approach to take. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday on competing bills.

One would ban the use of aborted fetal tissue outright. Another would target just the sale of fetal tissue.

Vos says there is also no agreement on another bill that would prohibit University of Wisconsin doctors from working at Planned Parenthood clinics where abortions are performed.

Vos says he's searching for a compromise that would stop UW from working with Planned Parenthood but not put accreditation of the medical school in jeopardy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.