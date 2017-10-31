Assembly won't take lead on sanctuary cities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the Senate must take lead on a bill cracking down on sanctuary cities.

Vos told reporters Tuesday that the Assembly will only take up the proposal if it first passes the Senate. The Assembly passed it last session, only to see it die in the Senate.

It's not clear if the measure sponsored by Sen. Steve Nass, of Whitewater, has the support necessary to pass the Senate this year.

The Republican-backed bill would bar local governments from passing ordinances, approving policies or taking other steps to prevent enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Gov. Scott Walker has been lukewarm on the bill, saying last year he was "just fine" with the Legislature not passing the measure.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.