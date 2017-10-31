Paul George, Thunder cruise to 110-91 win over Bucks - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Paul George, Thunder cruise to 110-91 win over Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Paul George scored 20 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the paint during a 16-0 run to take control early in a 110-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.
   Russell Westbrook had 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Carmelo Anthony scored eight of his 17 points in the pivotal first quarter.
   Oklahoma City went from down four to a 20-8 lead on George's jumper with 4:16 left in the first. It was essentially over from there, especially with the way Westbrook kept finding driving lanes.
   The reigning MVP dished off to Steven Adams in the paint when he wasn't taking it to the hoop himself. Adams finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jerami Grant added 17 points off the bench for the Thunder.
   Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting. But the NBA's scoring leader spent much of the first quarter on the bench with two fouls, and the Bucks struggled from the 3-point line, opening 1 of 14.
   No other Buck scored in double figures.
   The star-laden Thunder taught a lesson to the up-and-coming Bucks, who hope to contend in the Eastern Conference.
   TIP-INS
   Thunder: George, Anthony, Adams and Westbrook combined for 48 first-half points. The quartet alone outscored the Bucks in the half, who trailed 60-42 at halftime. ... Among the star trio of Anthony, George and Westbrook, Anthony was the last to leave the floor for the night, playing until there were 6 minutes left in the game with the Thunder leading by 23.
   Bucks: The team had trouble getting anything going offensively with Antetokounmpo in foul trouble. Tony Snell and Thon Maker hit back-to-back 3s late in the first half to end the 1-of-14 stretch. Milwaukee finished 9 of 30 for the night from behind the arc. ... C Greg Monroe's inside presence was missed. The veteran is out for at least another 12 days with a strained left calf. The 6-foot-11 Monroe helps open up the floor with his ability to score in the lane.
   UP NEXT
   Thunder: Host the Boston Celtics on Friday.
   Bucks: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
 

  • Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

  • Rettke sets Big Ten record with seventh Freshman of the Week award

    With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers’ 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.

  • UW Women's Hockey Remains Unbeaten After OT Win

    Senior co-captain Baylee Wellhausen scored 1:32 into overtime to lift the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 2-1 victory over No. 6 Minnesota on Sunday at Ridder Arena. Wellhausen, who entered the weekend goalless, scored her second of the weekend for Wisconsin (12-0-0, 6-0-0-0 WCHA), sending the puck over the shoulder of Minnesota (5-4-1, 4-3-1-0 WCHA) netminder Sydney Peters. After a scoreless first period, the Badgers capitalized on a 2-on-1 situation as junior Sam Co...More >>
