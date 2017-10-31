Paul George, Thunder cruise to 110-91 win over Bucks

Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night.More >>
With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers’ 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.More >>
After a 24-10 win at Illinois on Saturday, the 8-0 Wisconsin football team is now No. 4 in the weekly Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers travel to Indiana on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on WKOW-TV.More >>
