Police look for leads in Wright Street Shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Employees working inside Pitney Bowes Presort Services in Madison were in for quite a scare Monday night after police say someone fired a gun outside the building hitting the building several times.

The incident happened around 7:45 pm on the 1800 block of Wright Street. Police say several windows were shot out including one where a technician was working using a computer.

Luckily no one was hurt but police did find several shell casings in the area and are continuing to investigate.