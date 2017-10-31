Police look for leads in Wright Street Shooting - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police look for leads in Wright Street Shooting

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Employees working inside Pitney Bowes Presort Services in Madison were in for quite a scare Monday night after police say someone fired a gun outside the building hitting the building several times.

The incident happened around 7:45 pm on the 1800 block of Wright Street. Police say several windows were shot out including one where a technician was working using a computer.

Luckily no one was hurt but police did find several shell casings in the area and are continuing to investigate.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.