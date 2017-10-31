Police in Janesville conduct registered sex offender probation checks; two arrested

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville along with Wisconsin Department of Corrections Parole Office carried out compliance checks Halloween night to make sure sexual predators were abiding by the rules of their probation.

Sex offenders are not allowed to decorate their homes, or hand out candy. In all 37 homes were checked two of which warranted arrests.

Police say both 67-year-old David Anderson, and 24-year-old Jesse McIntyre were both arrested for probation violations related to the holiday.