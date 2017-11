MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's mayor may be making a run for governor.

According to the Capital Times, Mayor Paul Soglin will make a formal announcement early next year.

He told the paper he wants to wait to see the city budget formalized and adopted first.

If he runs, Soglin joins a crowded democratic primary field.

He's often expressed frustration with Governor Walker and what he sees as republican meddling in city decisions.