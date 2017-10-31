Two men arrested in Blue Mounds overdose death - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two men arrested in Blue Mounds overdose death

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- Two men are in jail, accused of giving heroin to another man who apparently overdosed and died.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says deputies found a 39-year-old man dead in his home on Apple Hill Drive in Blue Mounds last Thursday.

Their investigation led them to 23-year-old Marquis Howard and 26-year-old Donell Thomas.

Each man will face charges for delivery of heroin.

