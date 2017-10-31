Two men arrested in Blue Mounds overdose death

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a body found in a car Tuesday morning on Darwin Road on Madison's north side. Police say the body was discovered about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 31, 2017 by a parking enforcement officer and likely had been in the vehicle for several days. This is a developing story. Check back for further details.More >>
Employees working inside Pitney Bowes Presort Services in Madison were in for quite a scare Monday night after police say someone fired a gun outside the building hitting the building several times.More >>
Madison Police are actively seeking information on a crash that happened Monday afternoon on the 500 block of S. Midvale Blvd.More >>
MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Karen Czerwinski of Middleton won $250,000 in the Oct. 25, 2017 5 Card Cash drawing.More >>
The controversy surrounding a Madison Bishop and his treatment of the LGBTQ community continues to boil over.More >>
Parents who want to host drinking parties for their kids' friends may soon have to think again.More >>
A new report shows Wisconsin’s share of $1.4 trillion in U.S. student loan debt tops $24 billion. The numbers come from new figures from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.More >>
IRMA (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin juvenile prisons, Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, are on lock down as guards search for contraband amid fear of riot. The report was posted on Twitter by Associated Press statehouse correspondent Scott Bauer.More >>
A confidential state program to provide victims of domestic abuse, stalking, and other dangers with a secret address is growing, as officials try to ensure future funding keeps up with the needMore >>
MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Karen Czerwinski of Middleton won $250,000 in the Oct. 25, 2017 5 Card Cash drawing.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A driver racing a stolen SUV crashed on Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon, fleeing along with one passenger and leaving two others behind.More >>
Janesville police have arrested a man months after a fatal car accident.More >>
