Gas station robbed in Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Police in Lake Delton are looking for the person who held-up a gas station Tuesday morning wearing a Halloween mask.

The clerk says it sounded like a man, but the person's face was completely covered by a black cloth mask with a skull design.

Surveillance pictures show the person came into the Dyno Stop Two on Wisconsin Dells Parkway South at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. He's described as about 5'6'' with a slim build and wearing dark clothes.